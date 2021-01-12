





















12.01.2021 / 10:42









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Christian

Last name(s):

Kohlpaintner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Brenntag AG





b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1DAHH0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

68.000 EUR





6800.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





13600.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





34000.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





27200.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





13600.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





191284.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





5440.00 EUR



68.000 EUR





48076.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

68.0000 EUR





340000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



