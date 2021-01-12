DGAP-AFR: Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221d


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021

Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221e













Language: English
Company: Daimler AG

Mercedesstrasse 120

70372 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com





 
