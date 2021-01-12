





Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 18, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 18, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 18, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 18, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 21, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221d Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 21, 2021Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221e

























