DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results
2021. január 12., kedd, 16:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
Ad hoc: Deutsche Post AG upgrades outlook for 2022 after preliminary FY 2020 results
12.01.2021
Based on preliminary group results for the month of December and hence the full year 2020, management today has assessed the outlook for the coming years.
The finishing quarter of the year has seen the expected overall strong volume development, particularly driven by B2C volumes. The distribution of volumes across the period and the main trade lanes was well matched by network capacity allowing for high service levels being upheld despite unprecedented total volumes.
For the fourth quarter and hence the full year 2020 the financial performance forms out as follows:
Preliminary group revenue for the year 2020 stands at EUR 66.8 billion (Q4 2020: EUR 19.1 billion), up 5% from 2019 (Q4 2020: +13%)
Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.960 billion in Q4 2020 (up 56% from Q4 2019), bringing group full year 2020 EBIT to around EUR 4.840 billion. This includes the already communicated negative one-time effects of nearly EUR 600 million of the first 9 months, whereas there is no one-time effects in Q4 20 worth mentioning.
Post & Parcel Germany:
Global Forwarding, Freight:
Supply Chain:
eCommerce Solutions:
The overall positive business development is underpinned by an ongoing strong development of cash flow; free cash flow has increased in the fourth quarter to around EUR 1.05 billion, resulting in a free cash flow of around EUR 2.5 billion for the full year of 2020.
In light of this strong performance going out of 2020 management adjusts the mid-term outlook as follows:
The outlook for the aggregate free cash flow for the period 2020 to 2022 is revised to more than EUR 6 billion (previous: EUR 5.0 - 6.0 billion). The total gross capex for the period is now expected to be at around EUR 9.5 billion (previous: EUR 8.5 - 9.5 billion). This includes the effect of the newly ordered eight 777 cargo aircraft as announced today.
The comprehensive disclosure for Q4 and the full year of 2020 will be released on March 9th, 2021 as planned.
Financial indicators:
Contact:
Martin Ziegenbalg
EVP Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)228-182-63000
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 182 - 63 199
|E-mail:
|ir@deutschepost.de
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005552004, DE000A2G87D4
|WKN:
|555200, A2G87D
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1160120
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1160120 12-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]