DGAP-News: Centrotec SE: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day)
2021. január 12., kedd, 18:03
- Corporate News -
Brilon: Today, Tuesday the 12th of January 2021, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed CENTROTEC SE (ISIN DE0005407506), that the application of CENTROTEC SE for revocation of the listing of the shares of CENTROTEC SE for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been approved and granted. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has ordered that this decision shall be executed without delay (sofortige Vollziehung). According to the stipulations of the stock exchange rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börsenordnung) the revocation of the listing on the stock exchange will become effective as of January 15, 2021, end of day. After that date CENTROTEC shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
CENTROTEC SE
Contact person
For further information, contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centrotec SE
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1160202
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1160202 12.01.2021
