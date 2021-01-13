





Centrotec SE: Correction of english version: Delisting of CENTROTEC SE shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) will be effective as of January 15, 2021 (end of day)

















Brilon: Today, Tuesday the 12th of January 2021, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed CENTROTEC SE (ISIN DE0005407506), that the application of CENTROTEC SE for revocation of the listing of the shares of CENTROTEC SE for trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been approved and granted. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has ordered that this decision shall be executed without delay (sofortige Vollziehung). According to the stipulations of the stock exchange rules of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börsenordnung) the revocation of the listing on the stock exchange will become effective as of January 15, 2021, end of day. After that date CENTROTEC shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The voluntary public delisting purchase offer by Mr. Guido Krass can be accepted by CENTROTEC shareholders until its end on January 15, 2021.



CENTROTEC SE enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe"s only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal and photovoltaic systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.



Contact person



For further information, contact:

Carsten Vogt, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103

IR@centrotec.de































