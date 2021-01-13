





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft















GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















13.01.2021 / 09:40







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Street:

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

Postal code:

40468

City:

Düsseldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Gérald Frère

Date of birth: 17 May 1951



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Oliver Capital S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Jan 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

8.51 %

0.00 %

8.51 %

180492172

Previous notification

8.51 %

0 %

8.51 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006602006

0

15357460

0.00 %

8.51 %

Total

15357460

8.51 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Gérald Frère

%

%

%

-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois

%

%

%

-Frère-Bourgeois SA

%

%

%

-Financière de la Sambre SA

%

%

%

-Parjointco NV

%

%

%

-Parjointco Switzerland SA

%

%

%

-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

%

%

%

-GBL Verwaltung S.A.

%

%

%

-Oliver Capital S.à r.l.

8.45 %

%

8.45 %

-

%

%

%

-Gérald Frère

%

%

%

-Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois

%

%

%

-Frère-Bourgeois SA

%

%

%

-Financière de la Sambre SA

%

%

%

-Parjointco NV

%

%

%

-Parjointco Switzerland SA

%

%

%

-Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

%

%

%

-FINPAR III

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

On January 6, 2021, Filux SA transfered its shares of Financière de la Sambre SA to Frère-Bourgeois SA. On January 7, 2021, Kermadec SA transfered 48,36% of the shares of Parjointco NV to Financière de la Sambre SA and 1,64% to Frère-Bourgeois SA.





Date

11 Jan 2021



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























13.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



