DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 150 m to approx. EUR 4.6 bn as per December 31, 2020
2021. január 13., szerda, 13:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc Notification pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Portfolio value increases by approx. EUR 150 m to approx. EUR 4.6 bn as per December 31, 2020
- Revaluation gain of approx. EUR 150 m (EUR 0.84 per share) in the second half of 2020
- Full year 2020 revaluation gain of approx. EUR 60 m (EUR 0.34 per share)
Hamburg, January 13, 2021 - The year-end valuation of the real estate portfolio of alstria office REIT-AG ("alstria", ISIN DE000A0LD2U1) was conducted by the independent appraiser Savills Advisory Services Germany GmbH & Co. KG. The value of alstria"s real estate portfolio amounted to approx. EUR 4.6 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Contact IR/PR:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|MDAX, EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1160362
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1160362 13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
