1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Vorstand

First name:

Nicholas

Last name(s):

Gartside



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





b) LEI

529900MUF4C20K50JS49



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0008430026





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

236.84999 EUR





112503.275 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

236.8500 EUR





112503.2750 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

London Stock Exchange

MIC:

XLON



