Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 17, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 17, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 17, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 17, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2021

Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com





 
