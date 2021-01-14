





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 17, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 17, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 17, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 17, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 05, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 05, 2021Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

























