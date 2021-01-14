

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







cyan AG: Convertible bond program with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million approved



Munich, January 14, 2021 - The Management Board of cyan AG today resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a Convertible Notes Funding Program ("CNFP") authorizing the issuance of convertible notes with a total volume of up to EUR 8.4 million.



The program comprises up to eight consecutive tranches, each with a total nominal amount of EUR 1.05 million. Each tranche will consist of 105 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 per convertible bond. The term of each tranche will be 24 months after issuance. The issue will take place under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders.



After issuing a tranche, cyan AG has the right, but not the obligation, to draw further tranches out of the seven outstanding tranches. The issuance of the first tranche is mandatory. The interest rate is 0.0%. The conversion price is set at 95% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price of the last six trading days (XETRA) prior to exercise of the conversion right. However, it amounts to at least EUR 10.47 and thus at least 80% of the value of the average closing price (XETRA) of the share on the ten trading days prior to the issue of the bond. cyan AG has simultaneously entered into an agreement with NICE & GREEN S.A., Switzerland, under which NICE & GREEN S.A. is obliged to subscribe to the respective tranches issued by cyan AG.



The transaction was accompanied by ODDO SEYDLER BANK AG as Capital Markets Advisor.





Notifying person:



Michael Sieghart, CFO







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About cyan



cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network operators (MVNO) as well as banks and insurance companies. cyan"s solutions are integrated into the business partner"s infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ("B2B2C") under their name ("white-labeled").



Today, the group of companies has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan prod-ucts are sold to approximately 50 million end customers. cyan can offer products along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own Research & Development Centre with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan was able to win a global group contract with Orange in an international tendering process. cyan"s cooperation partners include the world"s leading insurance broker Aon or Magenta Telekom.



Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.



Investor Contact:



cyan AG



Tel. +49 89 71042 2073



E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



Press Contact:



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17



E-mail: anita.schneider@better-orange.de











