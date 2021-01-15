DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody"s and Fitch

[Düsseldorf, 15 January 2021] IKB has been assigned investment grade ratings from rating agencies Moody"s and Fitch. Moody"s has given IKB a deposit and issuer rating of Baa1 with a stable outlook, while Fitch has announced a deposit and issuer rating of BBB with a negative outlook.



These ratings satisfy the requirements of many business partners and institutional investors. Moody"s highlighted in particular IKB"s solid capital position in addition to its good asset quality, as well as its strong market position with German mid-cap clients. According to Fitch, IKB"s clear business model, which focuses on public programme loans and commercial loans to the German upper mid-cap segment supports its credit strength. Other positive factors are its sound capital position and a strong refinancing and liquidity profile. Both rating agencies have emphasized the bank"s recent positive revenue and cost development and the resulting improved profitability. Fitch"s negative outlook mainly reflects the current overall market conditions in the banking sector and not necessarily IKB-specific concerns.































Ratings IKB Moody"s Fitch
Counterparty Risk Rating Long-term A3 NR
Short-term P-2 NR
Issuer Credit Rating Long-term Baa1 (outlook: stable) BBB (outlook: negative)
Short-term P-2 F3
Deposit Rating Long-term Baa1 (outlook: stable) BBB (outlook: negative)
Short-term P-2 F3
Stand-alone Rating   baa3 bbb

 



Click here for further details.



Contact:
Andreas Misiek, phone: +49 211 8221-3073, e-mail: presse@ikb.de
Armin Baltzer, phone: +49 211 8221-6236, e-mail: presse@ikb.de



IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises with loans, capital market services and advisory services.















