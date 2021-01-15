DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody"s und Fitch

[Düsseldorf, 15. Januar 2021] Die IKB hat durch die Ratingagenturen Moody"s und Fitch jeweils ein Investment Grade Rating erhalten. Moody"s bewertete die IKB mit einem Einlagen- und Emittentenrating von Baa1 und stabilen Ausblick. Fitch erteilte der IKB ein Einlagen- und Emittentenrating von BBB mit negativem Ausblick.



Mit diesen Ratings werden die Anforderungen vieler Geschäftspartner und institutioneller Investoren erfüllt. Moody"s hebt in ihrer Bewertung vor allem die solide Kapitalausstattung, die gute Asset-Qualität und die Marktstellung beim deutschen Mittelstand hervor. Nach Ansicht der Ratingagentur Fitch überzeugt die IKB vor allem mit ihrem klaren Geschäftsmodell, das auf öffentliche Fördermittelkredite und gewerbliche Kredite mit dem gehobenen deutschen Mittelstand fokussiert ist. Hinzu kommen eine starke Eigenkapitalposition und ein solides Refinanzierungs- und Liquiditätsprofil. Beide Ratingagenturen unterstreichen die positive Ertrags-, Kosten- und damit Profitabilitätsentwicklung der Bank. Der negative Ausblick von Fitch spiegelt die aktuellen Marktbedingungen der Bankenbranche wider und ist kein IKB-spezifischer Ausblick.































Ratings IKB Moody"s Fitch
Kontrahentenrating Long-term A3 NR
Short-term P-2 NR
Emittentenrating Long-term Baa1 (Ausblick: stabil) BBB (Ausblick: negativ)
Short-term P-2 F3
Einlagenrating Long-term Baa1 (Ausblick: stabil) BBB (Ausblick: negativ)
Short-term P-2 F3
Stand-alone Rating   baa3 bbb

 



Weitere Details finden Sie hier.

Kontakt:
Andreas Misiek, Telefon +49 211 8221-3073, E-Mail: presse@ikb.de
Armin Baltzer, Telefon: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: presse@ikb.de

Die IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG begleitet mittelständische Unternehmen mit Krediten sowie Kapitalmarkt- und Beratungsdienstleistungen.















