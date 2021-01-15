DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody"s und Fitch
2021. január 15., péntek, 09:59
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody"s und Fitch
Mit diesen Ratings werden die Anforderungen vieler Geschäftspartner und institutioneller Investoren erfüllt. Moody"s hebt in ihrer Bewertung vor allem die solide Kapitalausstattung, die gute Asset-Qualität und die Marktstellung beim deutschen Mittelstand hervor. Nach Ansicht der Ratingagentur Fitch überzeugt die IKB vor allem mit ihrem klaren Geschäftsmodell, das auf öffentliche Fördermittelkredite und gewerbliche Kredite mit dem gehobenen deutschen Mittelstand fokussiert ist. Hinzu kommen eine starke Eigenkapitalposition und ein solides Refinanzierungs- und Liquiditätsprofil. Beide Ratingagenturen unterstreichen die positive Ertrags-, Kosten- und damit Profitabilitätsentwicklung der Bank. Der negative Ausblick von Fitch spiegelt die aktuellen Marktbedingungen der Bankenbranche wider und ist kein IKB-spezifischer Ausblick.
