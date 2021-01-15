DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

2021. január 15., péntek, 11:35















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








15.01.2021 / 11:34




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Schüssel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
37.49 EUR 30029.49 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.49 EUR 30029.49 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














15.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64244  15.01.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum