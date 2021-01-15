DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast





SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations

Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE generated revenue of approximately € 37 million and EBIT of approximately € 1 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The annual revenue adds up to approximately € 143 million for the 2020 fiscal year which is roughly at the same level as in the previous year (€ 145 million). The sales expectation of € 145 - 170 million is therefore basically met. The company achieved an EBIT for the 2020 fiscal year of approximately € 1 million, which corresponds to a slightly positive EBIT margin. The expected EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range could not be achieved. The deviation was mainly due to a partnership agreement with a leading international IT service provider, which, contrary to expectations, did not materialize as well as project postponements from the fourth quarter of 2020 to 2021.

Order entry for 2020 was approximately € 185 million (previous year: € 201 million) and the book-to-bill at 1.3.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the Company expects revenue growth to € 160-180 million based on a global increase in willingness to invest. Depending on the progress of the global measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the target for the EBIT margin is between 5% and 8%. The planned sale of the Polish subsidiary to the All for One Group SE is not included in this forecast.

