DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations

2021. január 15., péntek, 12:21





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast


SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations


15-Jan-2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SNP SE Publishes Provisional Figures for 2020 Fiscal Year - EBIT Margin Below Expectations



Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE generated revenue of approximately € 37 million and EBIT of approximately € 1 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The annual revenue adds up to approximately € 143 million for the 2020 fiscal year which is roughly at the same level as in the previous year (€ 145 million). The sales expectation of € 145 - 170 million is therefore basically met. The company achieved an EBIT for the 2020 fiscal year of approximately € 1 million, which corresponds to a slightly positive EBIT margin. The expected EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range could not be achieved. The deviation was mainly due to a partnership agreement with a leading international IT service provider, which, contrary to expectations, did not materialize as well as project postponements from the fourth quarter of 2020 to 2021.



Order entry for 2020 was approximately € 185 million (previous year: € 201 million) and the book-to-bill at 1.3.



For the 2021 fiscal year, the Company expects revenue growth to € 160-180 million based on a global increase in willingness to invest. Depending on the progress of the global measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the target for the EBIT margin is between 5% and 8%. The planned sale of the Polish subsidiary to the All for One Group SE is not included in this forecast.



The information is based on provisional and unaudited Group figures. The audited Annual Report for 2020 will be published on March 30, 2021


 



Contact Investor Relations



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172

E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com










15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160941





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1160941  15-Jan-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160941&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum