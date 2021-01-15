DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Léon
Last name(s): Broers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction

Buy, the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Boards" compensation.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
68.9265 EUR 249996.42 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
68.9265 EUR 249996.42 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
