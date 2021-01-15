DGAP-DD: All for One Group SE english

2021. január 15., péntek, 14:42















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








15.01.2021 / 14:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Qino JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group SE


b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
58.00 EUR 186528.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58.00 EUR 186528.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: OTC Germany
MIC: ODEU














15.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64231  15.01.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum