DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Final closing for Special Fund Encavis Infrastructure II (EIF II)
2021. január 18., hétfő, 06:55
Neubiberg, January 18, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), subsidiary of SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV), experiences increasing demand from institutional investors for investments in renewable energy assets. The special fund EIF II, which is exclusively distributed by Bayern LB, accepted the last subscription certificates on December 30, 2020. This means that one of Germany"s largest renewable energy funds is now closed and more than fifty banks are invested.
Following this placement success, the fund administered by HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. has reached maximum equity of 480 million euros. Encavis Asset Management AG is in charge of the portfolio construction and the operational management of the power plants. So far, wind and solar parks have been realised in the Euro markets of Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and France. The fund"s currently installed total nominal power of more than 350 megawatts already saves up to 190,000 tonnes of climate-damaging CO2 emissions each year. In total, this special fund for banks will be able to realise an investment volume in wind and solar parks of well over 1 billion euros.
"Investors appreciate the comprehensive documentation for the special investment process of credit institutions and for regulatory mapping under MaRisk, as well as BayernLB"s actions towards involvement of the banking associations. As institutional investors show ongoing substantial interest in renewable energy funds our work on a successor fund is in full swing. We are pleased that Encavis continues to place its trust in us for this distribution," says the BayernLB Alternative Investments sales team.
Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management AG, adds: "This extraordinary distribution success results from our strong partnership with BayernLB. For investors, many things simply fit together well: Very good market forecasts, stable and solidly calculated returns, our excellent market access and pipelines as well as an investment opportunity that takes into account regulatory and banking requirements in the best possible way."
Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.
Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.
Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI Network. The environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.
Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.
Contact:
1161144 18.01.2021
