1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael Hans
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CEO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
55.30 EUR 4424 EUR
55.30 EUR 4424 EUR
55.50 EUR 46620 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
55.4680 EUR 55468.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
