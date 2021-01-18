DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
2021. január 18., hétfő, 16:37
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from January 11, 2021 until and including January 15, 2021, a number of 32,329 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2021 was disclosed on December 17, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 4, 2021 until and including January 15, 2021 amounts to 60,438 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1161408 18.01.2021
