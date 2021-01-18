DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

2021. január 18., hétfő, 16:59















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








18.01.2021 / 16:58




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.8650 EUR 29929.48 EUR
4.8600 EUR 20382.84 EUR
4.8550 EUR 47462.48 EUR
4.8500 EUR 47331.15 EUR
4.8450 EUR 19927.4850 EUR
4.8400 EUR 15333.12 EUR
4.8350 EUR 21288.5050 EUR
4.8300 EUR 18600.33 EUR
4.8150 EUR 1078.56 EUR
4.8250 EUR 7227.85 EUR
4.8200 EUR 7495.10 EUR
4.8100 EUR 3607.50 EUR
4.8050 EUR 1201.25 EUR
4.8700 EUR 25845.09 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.8493 EUR 266710.74 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














18.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



64272  18.01.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum