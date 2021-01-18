





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















18.01.2021 / 16:58









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Torsten

Last name(s):

Derr



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.8650 EUR





29929.48 EUR



4.8600 EUR





20382.84 EUR



4.8550 EUR





47462.48 EUR



4.8500 EUR





47331.15 EUR



4.8450 EUR





19927.4850 EUR



4.8400 EUR





15333.12 EUR



4.8350 EUR





21288.5050 EUR



4.8300 EUR





18600.33 EUR



4.8150 EUR





1078.56 EUR



4.8250 EUR





7227.85 EUR



4.8200 EUR





7495.10 EUR



4.8100 EUR





3607.50 EUR



4.8050 EUR





1201.25 EUR



4.8700 EUR





25845.09 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.8493 EUR





266710.74 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-15; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



