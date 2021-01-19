DGAP-AFR: Evotec SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Evotec SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Evotec SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.evotec.com/de/invest/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25.03.2021

Ort: https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/financial-publications

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2021

Ort: https://www.evotec.com/de/invest/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2021

Ort: https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/financial-publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
