Adler Group S.A.: Correction of a release from 19/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















19.01.2021 / 12:46







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Adler Group S.A.

Street:

1B Heienhaff

Postal code:

1736

City:

Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Günther Walcher

Date of birth: 20 Sep 1950



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Dec 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

26.59 %

0 %

26.59 %

117,510,233

Previous notification

22.50 %

0 %

22.50 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

LU1250154413



31,249,390

%

26.59 %

Total

31,249,390

26.59 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Günther Walcher

26.59 %

%

26.59 %

Medeon S.a.r.l.

26.59 %

%

26.59 %

Lavinia B.V.

26.59 %

%

26.59 %

Aggregate Holdings S.A.

26.59 %

%

26.59 %

Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A.

26.59 %

%

26.59 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

18 Jan 2021



