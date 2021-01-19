DGAP-PVR: Adler Group S.A.: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 19.01.2021 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.







Adler Group S.A.: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 19.01.2021 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








19.01.2021 / 12:46



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Adler Group S.A.
Straße, Hausnr.: 1B Heienhaff
PLZ: 1736
Ort: Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Günther Walcher
Geburtsdatum: 20.09.1950

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.12.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 26,59 % 0 % 26,59 % 117.510.233
letzte Mitteilung 22,50 % 0 % 22,50 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
LU1250154413
31.249.390 % 26,59 %
Summe 31.249.390 26,59 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Günther Walcher 26,59 % % 26,59 %
Medeon S.a.r.l. 26,59 % % 26,59 %
Lavinia B.V. 26,59 % % 26,59 %
Aggregate Holdings S.A. 26,59 % % 26,59 %
Aggregate Holdings Invest S.A. 26,59 % % 26,59 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

18.01.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1161639  19.01.2021 



Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

