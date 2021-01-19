DGAP-HV: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 25.02.2021 in Frankfurt am Main mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Frankfurt am Main
WKN A1TNUT
ISIN DE000A1TNUT7




Korrektur der Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 25. Februar 2021



In der am 14. Januar 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einberufung der am 25. Februar 2021 stattfindenden ordentlichen
Hauptversammlung ist unter den ergänzenden Angaben zur Tagesordnung zu TOP 7 "Vergütungssystem für die Vorstandsmitglieder
der Deutschen Beteiligungs AG" die Überschrift zu dem Unterpunkt zu 2.5.4. fehlerhaft.


Richtig muss es lauten: 2.5.4. Tantieme für Langfristige Beteiligungen


Im Übrigen bleibt die am 14. Januar 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichte Einberufung unverändert. Von einer erneuten Wiedergabe
wird daher abgesehen.


 



Frankfurt am Main, im Januar 2021


Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


Der Vorstand















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstraße 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
E-Mail: hauptversammlung@dbag.de
Internet: https://www.dbag.de





 
