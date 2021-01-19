





DGAP-News: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





/ Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung













Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Korrektur: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 25.02.2021 in Frankfurt am Main mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

















19.01.2021 / 15:05







Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP

- ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Frankfurt am Main

WKN A1TNUT

ISIN DE000A1TNUT7









Korrektur der Einberufung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 25. Februar 2021





In der am 14. Januar 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichten Einberufung der am 25. Februar 2021 stattfindenden ordentlichen

Hauptversammlung ist unter den ergänzenden Angaben zur Tagesordnung zu TOP 7 "Vergütungssystem für die Vorstandsmitglieder

der Deutschen Beteiligungs AG" die Überschrift zu dem Unterpunkt zu 2.5.4. fehlerhaft.



Richtig muss es lauten: 2.5.4. Tantieme für Langfristige Beteiligungen

Im Übrigen bleibt die am 14. Januar 2021 im Bundesanzeiger veröffentlichte Einberufung unverändert. Von einer erneuten Wiedergabe

wird daher abgesehen.







Frankfurt am Main, im Januar 2021

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Der Vorstand





































19.01.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



