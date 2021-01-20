Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 81. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 11.01.2021 through 15.01.2021, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

11.01.2021

12.000

267,4133

8.000

218,1013

20.000

12.01.2021

12.000

265,5671

8.000

218,0284

20.000

13.01.2021

12.000

267,2224

8.000

218,1025

20.000

14.01.2021

12.000

265,4519

8.000

219,7188

20.000

15.01.2021

18.000

259,2352

8.000

215,6088

26.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2019-2021-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback)

Guildford, United Kingdom, 19.01.2021

Linde plc