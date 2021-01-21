DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english

20.01.2021 / 18:30




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ewout
Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
67.0000 EUR 10184.00 EUR
67.0000 EUR 15678.00 EUR
67.0000 EUR 4757.00 EUR
67.0000 EUR 6231.00 EUR
67.0000 EUR 804.00 EUR
67.0000 EUR 670.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
67.0000 EUR 38324.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe
MIC: CEUX














Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
