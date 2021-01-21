DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel





Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG





20-Jan-2021 / 21:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG

Luebeck, January 20, 2021 - Meddah Hadjar, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company") today informed the Supervisory Board of the Company that he will resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer and from the Management Board of SLM Solutions effective at the end of today. The Supervisory Board has appointed the current Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer Sam O"Leary as the new Chief Executive Officer of SLM Solutions. For the time being, the Management Board will be complemented by the Company"s general counsel André Witt.





(End of the ad-hoc announcement)





About the company:



SLM Solutions Group AG from Lübeck is a leading supplier of metal-based additive production technology. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of Selective Laser Melting. SLM Solutions currently employs more than 400 people in Germany, France, Italy, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are used worldwide by customers in the aerospace industry, the energy sector, healthcare and the automotive sector.

Contact:



Dirk Ackermann



SLM Solutions Group AG



E-Mail: ir@slm-solutions.com