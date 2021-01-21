DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
2021. január 20., szerda, 21:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
Luebeck, January 20, 2021 - Meddah Hadjar, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board of SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company") today informed the Supervisory Board of the Company that he will resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer and from the Management Board of SLM Solutions effective at the end of today. The Supervisory Board has appointed the current Management Board Member and Chief Operating Officer Sam O"Leary as the new Chief Executive Officer of SLM Solutions. For the time being, the Management Board will be complemented by the Company"s general counsel André Witt.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Estlandring 4
|23560 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162116
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162116 20-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
