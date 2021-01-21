DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
Hamburg, 21 January 2021
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
HHLA acquires majority share of automation specialist iSAM AG
For the continuation of its growth- and innovation-focused strategy, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is acquiring a majority share in iSAM AG. The Ruhr Area-based company, founded in 1983, is a globally active specialist in automation technology. HHLA is taking over 80 percent of shares in iSAM AG. The remaining 20 percent are controlled by three previous managers of the company. Both sides have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Chairwoman of the Executive Board Angela Titzrath expands on the extension of HHLA"s services through the acquisition of shares in iSAM AG: "With the opening of the Container Terminal Altenwerder 20 years ago, HHLA already showed what potential automation had. With this acquisition, HHLA has direct access to technological developments in the automation of industrial processes, which will make it possible to get into new innovative sectors. This transaction confirms our intention to consistently implement our strategy focused on growth and innovation, even under the special conditions of the coronavirus pandemic."
Bernd Mann, shareholder and CEO of iSAM AG, comments upon the purchase of a majority stake by HHLA: "We have known HHLA for more than 20 years and developed the world"s first automated heavy machinery based on GPS and 3D LiDAR technology alongside companies within the HHLA Group. We look forward to deepening this cooperation and developing new markets in the automation of container handling under the HHLA Group umbrella. We have been working intensively on this technology for the past few years. Additionally, HHLA offers our company, customers and employees a long-term perspective beyond the founding generation."
Bulk cargo terminal at Hansaport successfully automated
iSAM AG has already successfully automated the bulk cargo terminal Hansaport in the Port of Hamburg with the implementation of intelligent control software and high-precision 3D laser scanners. At the moment, iSAM is working for the IHATEC project Container Terminal 4.0 on an automation prototype for rail gantry crane 4 at the Container Terminal Altenwerder and is developing new safety technologies for the workspaces shared by people and machines.
Founders and former shareholders of iSAM continue to bear responsibility
Contact:
Julia Hartmann
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162149
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1162149 21.01.2021
