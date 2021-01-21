DGAP-AFR: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/berichte-und-events/geschaeftsbericht/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 12, 2021

Address: https://group.dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/annual-report/













Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mainzer Landstaße 11-17

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: https://group.dws.com/de/ir/





 
