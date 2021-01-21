DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast

Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG increases full-year forecast


Hamburg, January 21, 2021 - Aurubis AG is increasing its forecast for operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for the current fiscal year 2020/21: 

The Aurubis Group now expects an operating EBT between € 270 million and € 330 million. The forecast range for operating EBT was previously between € 210 million and € 270 million. The company anticipates a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9 to 12 % following the previous forecast of 8 to 11 %.


Aurubis now expects a further significant increase in refining charges for recycling materials, a higher metal result with increased metal prices, and strongly improved copper product demand.


According to preliminary figures, Aurubis AG generated operating EBT of € 82 million in Q1 of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: € 31 million). The result for the quarter fulfills the current market expectation for Q1 2020/21. The former Metallo Group companies, which have been included in the Aurubis Group since June 1, 2020, contributed to the operating result in Q1 2020/21. Q1 of the previous fiscal year was influenced by a planned maintenance shutdown at the Hamburg site with a negative effect of approximately € 34 million on earnings.


IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) in Q1 2020/21 amount to € 226 million according to preliminary calculations (previous year: € 100 million).


