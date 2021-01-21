DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen-events/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021

Address: https://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
