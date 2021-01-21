





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















21.01.2021 / 15:47







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 10, 2021



Address:

