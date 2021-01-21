DGAP-News: Medios AG: Successful completion of the Cranach Pharma acquisition - Market position strengthened significantly

Medios AG: Successful completion of the Cranach Pharma acquisition - Market position strengthened significantly








Press Release

Medios AG: Successful completion of the Cranach Pharma acquisition - Market position strengthened significantly



Berlin, 21 January 2021 - Today, Medios successfully completed the takeover of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH, Hamburg. With the entry of the capital increase in kind in the commercial register, all closing conditions have now been fulfilled, meaning that the acquisition is completed. The German Federal Cartel Office had already granted clearance on 21 December 2020. As a result, Medios is now the largest provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany.



Through the merger with Cranach Pharma GmbH, Medios" partner network has grown from around 330 to around 500 specialized pharmacies. For the 2021 financial year, Medios expects, including the acquired Cranach Pharma GmbH, a significant increase in group sales to more than €1 billion.



Matthias Gärtner, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Medios AG: "We are pleased to add our long-standing partner, Cranach Pharma, to the Medios Group. The acquisition strengthens our position as a full-service provider of Specialty Pharma solutions and gives us the opportunity to leverage an even broader product offering, as well as synergies in purchasing, sales and logistics. Our goal is to grow both organically and inorganically. We are well prepared for further acquisitions."



The seller of Cranach Pharma GmbH is BMSH GmbH, which already holds a stake in Medios. The purchase price was paid in the form of 4,180,000 new Medios shares, which were created from authorized capital within a capital increase against contribution in kind. This is approximately 20.6% of the Medios share capital, after implementation of the capital increase. The purchase price for Cranach Pharma thus amounts to roughly €120.8 million based on a share price of approximately €28.90 per share. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG has increased from €16,084,991 to €20,264,991. Existing shareholdings of shareholders are reduced accordingly, so that reporting thresholds may also be undercut and voting rights notifications may become necessary. The new shares are subject to staggered lock-up periods of up to 24 months. As part of the acquisition, Medios will provide Cranach Pharma with funding of approximately €30 million to strengthen its working capital and finance further growth.



-------------------



About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply and the manufacture of patient-specific therapies to drug safety, including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



www.medios.ag



Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany

P +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag



Nikolaus Hammerschmidt

Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg | Germany

P +49 40 609 186 18

nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de



Disclaimer

This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.















Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Heidestraße 9

10557 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
