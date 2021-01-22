DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. január 21., csütörtök, 16:34







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








21.01.2021 / 16:34



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 16, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2021

Address: https://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html













21.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1162384  21.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162384&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum