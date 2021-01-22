DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment

Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment


Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment



- Production rates will remain lower for longer



- Single-aisle rates gradually increasing



- No change to widebody production



Airbus SE (Stock exchange symbol: AIR) is updating its production rate planning for its A320 Family aircraft in response to the market environment.



The new average production rates for the A320 Family will now lead to a gradual increase in production from the current rate of 40 per month to 43 in Q3 and 45 in Q4 2021. This latest production plan represents a slower ramp up than the previously anticipated 47 aircraft per month from July.



The A220 monthly production rate will increase from four to five aircraft per month from the end of Q1 2021 as previously foreseen.



Widebody production is expected to remain stable at current levels, with monthly production rates of around five and two for the A350 and A330, respectively. This decision postpones a potential rate increase for the A350 to a later stage.



Airbus continues to monitor the market closely. With these revised rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves. Airbus expects the commercial aircraft market to return to pre-COVID levels by 2023 to 2025.



 



About Airbus



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



 



Közzétételek - archívum