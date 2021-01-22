DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations
2021. január 21., csütörtök, 19:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Munich, January 21, 2021
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Preliminary operating results for first quarter of fiscal year 2021 significantly above market expectations
Following a significantly better-than-expected business performance, the preliminary operating results for Siemens" businesses for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 have exceeded market expectations. The figures below for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are preliminary:
Digital Industries
- Orders: €4,120m, comparable +2% yoy (year-over-year), nominal -3% yoy (consensus: €3,995m)
- Revenue: €3,765m, comparable +5% yoy, nominal 0% yoy (consensus: €3,561m)
- Adj. EBITA: €848m (consensus: €592m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 22.5% (consensus: 16.6%)
- Orders: €3,806m, comparable +7% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €3,547m)
- Revenue: €3,477m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal -1% yoy (consensus: €3,343m)
- Adj. EBITA: €391m (consensus: €300m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 11.2% (consensus: 9.0%)
- Orders: €2,742m, comparable +67% yoy, nominal +65% yoy (consensus: €2,348m)
- Revenue: €2,193m, comparable +4% yoy, nominal +1% yoy (consensus: €2,259m)
- Adj. EBITA: €219m (consensus: €227m)
- Adj. EBITA margin: 10.0% (consensus: 10.0%)
Contact:
Eva Riesenhuber
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 636-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 636-1332474
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@siemens.com
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
|WKN:
|723610
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162405
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162405 21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
