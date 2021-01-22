DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Buttenwiesen, 21 January 2021

The Surteco share pool, which consists of various shareholder families, and the Schürfeld Group, Hamburg, are holding talks about the Schürfeld Group"s entry into the Surteco share pool (hereinafter referred to as "membership"). The Schürfeld Group currently holds a total of 27.8% of the voting rights in the company. In the event of joining, 58.37% of the share capital would be pool-bound. The company is informed of the discussions.

The representatives of the shareholders involved in the talks have stated that the strategic objective of the Surteco shareholder pool, to sustainably strengthen the company value and the profitability of the company, should be retained. It is not certain whether membership will take place. In particular, legally binding agreements on membership have not yet been concluded.

In case of membership, a public offer to purchase shares will be made to the remaining shareholders who are not pooled. So far, however, neither the Schürfeld Group nor the members of the Surteco share pool have made a decision as to whether membership should take place and submit a public purchase offer. In the event of membership and a public purchase offer, the offer price would have to correspond at least to the weighted average domestic stock exchange price of the shares of SURTECO GROUP SE during the last three months prior to the point in time at which a potential bidder submitted his Decision to submit a public purchase offer published. As far as the company is aware and the current status of the discussions, the offer price would probably only correspond to the legal minimum price.

