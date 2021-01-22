





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE















ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















21.01.2021 / 19:47







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Street:

Medienallee 7

Postal code:

85774

City:

Unterföhring

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi

Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Mediaset S.p.A.

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

20 Jan 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

8.94 %

11.16 %

20.10 %

233,000,000

Previous notification

8.94 %

15.22 %

24.16 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000PSM7770

0

20,838,032

0.00 %

8.94 %

Total

20,838,032

8.94 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Lent Securities (right to recall)

31.05.2021-29.11.2024

anytime

25,994,968

11.16 %





Total

25,994,968

11.16 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Silvio Berlusconi

%

%

%

Finanziaria d"investimento Fininvest S.p.A.

%

%

%

Mediaset S.p.A.

5.84 %

%

10.35 %

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

3.10 %

6.65 %

9.75 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Jan 2021



