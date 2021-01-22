DGAP-Adhoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Group exceeds expectations for revenues and adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2020 noticeably
2021. január 21., csütörtök, 20:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Unterfoehring, January 21, 2021. ProSiebenSat.1 Group has achieved revenues of around EUR 4.040 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 700 million for the full-year of 2020. These figures are preliminary and unaudited. Thus, the Group has clearly exceeded its full-year financial outlook last published in the context of the Q3 2020 results release as well as market expectations. ProSiebenSat.1 had targeted Group revenues between EUR 3.85 billion and EUR 3.95 billion as well as an adjusted EBITDA between EUR 600 million and EUR 650 million in full-year 2020 after the Group"s business had been heavily influenced particularly in the second quarter by the COVID-19 related restrictions.
Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobil +49 17 283 527 03
Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 9507-1463
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 9507-91463
|E-mail:
|Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|ISIN:
|DE000PSM7770
|WKN:
|777117
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162443
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162443 21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
