DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021
Luxembourg, January 22, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on February 1, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2021 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET.
Date: February 1, 2021
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus reported a revenue of EUR 822.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162543
