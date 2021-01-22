



DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.





/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference













Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021

















22.01.2021 / 10:10









CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021

Luxembourg, January 22, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on February 1, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2021 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET.





Information on the conference call:

Date: February 1, 2021



Time: 10:30 a.m. CET



Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)



Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 2 588 43 69

Belgium

+1 604 262 0714

Canada

+45 69 91 82 67

Denmark

+358 9 42720657

Finland

+33 4 82 98 62 47

France

+49 30 232531490

Germany

+39 02 6006 3140

Italy

+81 3 4540 2577

Japan

+352 28 48 74 25

Luxembourg

+31 40 744 1295

Netherlands

+47 815 03 466

Norway

+34 912 66 19 31

Spain

+46 40 688 75 30

Sweden

+41 43 550 14 52

Switzerland

+44 20 3872 0882

United Kingdom

+1 646 712 9911

United States of America



It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:



Andreas Schröder



Tel.: +352 286 770 21



E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:



Peter Steiner



Tel.: +49 69 794090 27



E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de



Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus reported a revenue of EUR 822.1 million in the 2020 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.