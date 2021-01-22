





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Instone Real Estate Group AG

Street:

Grugaplatz 2-4

Postal code:

45131

City:

Essen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Jan 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.16 %

5.03 %

5.19 %

46988336

Previous notification

0.15 %

5.004199340023 %

5.16 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2NBX80

0

73133

0.00 %

0.16 %

Total

73133

0.16 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Rights to Recall

N/A

N/A

2305832

4.91 %





Total

2305832

4.91 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

29/01/2021 - 31/08/2023

N/A

Cash

58735

0.12 %







Total

58735

0.12 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

%

5.01 %

5.14 %

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Managed Account Advisors LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

21 Jan 2021



