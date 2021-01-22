

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Annual Results





TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results





22-Jan-2021 / 14:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results





Munich, 22 January 2021 - Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the TRATON GROUP has proved to be resilient in the financial year 2020. The unit sales of the TRATON GROUP continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and exceeded the unit sales of the third quarter 2020 significantly. The sales revenue grew also considerably. The net cash flow of the industrial business showed a very positive development.







Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the financial year 2020:

A sales revenue of around 22.6 billion Euros,



An adjusted operating profit of around 135 million Euros and an operating return on sales margin of around 0.6%,



The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around 650 million Euros.



The definition of the adjusted operating profit is to be found on page 75 of the half-year interim report 2020



(







TRATON will publish its final full year results 2020 latest on March 22, 2021.







Contact:



Rolf Woller



Head of Treasury and Investor Relations



T +49 162 172 33 62



rolf.woller@traton.com



TRATON SE



Dachauer Str. 641



80995 Munich, Germany

www.traton.com

