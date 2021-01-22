DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results
2021. január 22., péntek, 14:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results
Munich, 22 January 2021 - Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the TRATON GROUP has proved to be resilient in the financial year 2020. The unit sales of the TRATON GROUP continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and exceeded the unit sales of the third quarter 2020 significantly. The sales revenue grew also considerably. The net cash flow of the industrial business showed a very positive development.
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the financial year 2020:
The definition of the adjusted operating profit is to be found on page 75 of the half-year interim report 2020
(https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html).
TRATON will publish its final full year results 2020 latest on March 22, 2021.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1162607
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162607 22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]