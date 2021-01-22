DGAP-AFR: Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. január 22., péntek, 15:39







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








22.01.2021 / 15:39



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021

Address: https://www.jenoptik.us/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: https://www.jenoptik.us/investors/reports-and-presentations













22.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1162660  22.01.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162660&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum