Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021



Address:

