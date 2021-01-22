DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: increase of profit guidance for fiscal year 2020 after strong development in fourth quarter
2021. január 22., péntek, 15:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Düsseldorf, 22 January 2021. As a result of the supremely positive business development in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Management Board of bet-at-home.com AG increases the current profit guidance for the financial year 2020.
The preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 of the bet-at-home.com AG group indicate that the primary expected EBITDA range of the annual guidance of EUR 23 million up to EUR 27 million was clearly exceeded. As a result, EBITDA in the financial year 2020 will reach a level of EUR 30.9 million.
The gross betting and gaming revenue in the financial year 2020 will reach a level of EUR 126.9 million, therefore within the guidance range between EUR 120 million and EUR 132 million.
The group"s business figures for the financial year 2020 will be published on March 8, 2021 at 10:00 am CET on https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/newsportal/releases after the ongoing audit of the consolidated financial statements has been completed.
