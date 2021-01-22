DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.01.2021 / 16:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Ottmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
36.85 EUR 73.70 EUR
36.80 EUR 29992.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.8001 EUR 30065.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
