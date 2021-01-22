DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Significant increase in earnings in 2020 financial year





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Significant increase in earnings in 2020 financial year



Oldenburg, 22 January 2021. Initial figures, as yet uncertified, on the 2020 financial year show CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE0005403901) concluding the year with a significant increase in earnings: Group turnover in 2020 increased in the range of around 727 million euros (2019 FY: 720.4 million euros) and EBIT improved more than proportionately to a level of around 79 million euros (2019 FY: 56.8 million euros).

The increase in earnings resulted from another even brisker Christmas season in photofinishing, with CEWE once again showing its strong stay-at-home quality in this core business segment. The photofinishing product categories all contributed to growth, thus more than compensating for the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business segments of commercial online printing and retailing.

CEWE will as usual be publishing the company"s preliminary unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year in February. Audited annual financial statements will all be presented at the annual report and analysts" press conference on 25 March 2021.

Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting