DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Significant increase in earnings in 2020 financial year
2021. január 22., péntek, 17:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:
The increase in earnings resulted from another even brisker Christmas season in photofinishing, with CEWE once again showing its strong stay-at-home quality in this core business segment. The photofinishing product categories all contributed to growth, thus more than compensating for the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the business segments of commercial online printing and retailing.
CEWE will as usual be publishing the company"s preliminary unaudited figures for the 2020 financial year in February. Audited annual financial statements will all be presented at the annual report and analysts" press conference on 25 March 2021.
Notifier: Axel Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Reporting
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162692
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162692 22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
