Corporate News

Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands

Neubiberg, January 25, 2021: Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, continues to establish itself as a sought-after asset management partner for institutional investors.





The "Versicherungskammer" has, with an additional subscription of 150 million euros, significantly increased exposure in its special fund which is managed by HANSAINVEST LUX. The fund, with a mid three-digit million target volume, is currently invested in a balanced portfolio of wind and solar parks in Germany, France, Austria and Finland.

The recently completed acquisition of the Dutch solar park "Vlagtwedde" now adds another 110 MWp to the portfolio. The park is located in the province of Groningen, in the community of Westerwolde, which borders the German state of Lower Saxony. The solar park includes areas for blueberry and flower planting to support biodiversity. The south side of the solar farm was commissioned in late June 2020, the north side followed in early December 2020.

"We are very pleased about the acquisition of this large solar park in The Netherlands and the resulting further regional diversification of our fund portfolio. For us, investing also means taking responsibility towards society and the environment," says Isabella Pfaller, Chief Financial Officer at Versicherungskammer.

Additional wind and solar parks in Central Europe are currently in due diligence to round off the portfolio.

"It is always particularly gratifying when an existing investor increases its commitment and thus expresses its satisfaction with and confidence in us," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, comments on the substantial increase in the special fund.



About the Versicherungskammer Group:





The Versicherungskammer Group is the largest public insurer nationwide and now the seventh-largest primary insurer in Germany. In fiscal year 2019, it generated total premium income of 8.7 billion euros. With its regionally active companies, the company operates in Bavaria, the Palatinate, Saarland, Berlin and Brandenburg. Together with other public insurers, the health insurer of the S-Finanzgruppe operates nationwide. The social commitment of the Versicherungskammer Group is of great importance. The sustainability-oriented strategy of supporting voluntary institutions and initiatives, which are particularly active in the field of prevention and safety, has been additionally strengthened for several years by the two foundations, Versicherungskammer-Stiftung and Versicherungskammer-Kulturstiftung. In addition, the Versicherungs-kammer Group has been awarded the "Work and Family" certificate as a family-friendly company for the third time. It has around 6,700 employees, including around 300 trainees.

Please visit the website www.vkb.de for additional information.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.



Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently equals approximately 2.8 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.



