DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG: Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands
2021. január 25., hétfő, 07:00
Corporate News
Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III) receives another 150 million euros in equity and acquires the largest solar plant currently in operation in The Netherlands
Neubiberg, January 25, 2021: Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, continues to establish itself as a sought-after asset management partner for institutional investors.
The recently completed acquisition of the Dutch solar park "Vlagtwedde" now adds another 110 MWp to the portfolio. The park is located in the province of Groningen, in the community of Westerwolde, which borders the German state of Lower Saxony. The solar park includes areas for blueberry and flower planting to support biodiversity. The south side of the solar farm was commissioned in late June 2020, the north side followed in early December 2020.
"We are very pleased about the acquisition of this large solar park in The Netherlands and the resulting further regional diversification of our fund portfolio. For us, investing also means taking responsibility towards society and the environment," says Isabella Pfaller, Chief Financial Officer at Versicherungskammer.
Additional wind and solar parks in Central Europe are currently in due diligence to round off the portfolio.
"It is always particularly gratifying when an existing investor increases its commitment and thus expresses its satisfaction with and confidence in us," Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG, comments on the substantial increase in the special fund.
Please visit the website www.vkb.de for additional information.
Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.
Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.
Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.
Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.
Tanja Van den Wouwer
1162777 25.01.2021
