DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives letter of award
2021. január 25., hétfő, 14:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
KHD receives letter of award
Cologne, Germany, January 25, 2021 - On January 18, 2021, Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, received a Letter of Award from the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The Letter of Award relates to three new kiln lines, one new raw meal grinding plant with two KHD roller presses, and the upgrade of five existing clinker grinding plants with KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervisory services related to erection and commissioning comprise a potential order volume of more than € 30 million. The customer as well as HW India are currently negotiating with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract package.
HW India will book the order intake after the contracts will have been concluded and all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contracts are fulfilled.
Additional Information:
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Colonia-Allee 3
|51067 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1107
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504 1209
|E-mail:
|juergen.luckas@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1162976
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1162976 25-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]