



DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares

















25.01.2021 / 14:57









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares





On January 18, 2021, CFO Paul Echt and Deputy Chairman Tobias M. Weitzel acquired shares in Media and Games Invest.

CFO Paul Echt has purchased on various trading venues 40,320 shares for 111,388.74 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.76 EUR. The details are shown in the table below.

Deputy Chairman Tobias M. Weitzel has purchased 25,270 shares in Germany for 70,310.71 EUR, corresponding to an average price of 2.78 EUR. Furthermore, he purchased 59,969 shares in Sweden for 1,753,591.90 SEK, corresponding to an average price of 29.24 SEK. The details are shown in the table below.

Paul Echt

Price

Volume

Volume (EUR)

Trading venue

2.9100000 EUR

1,260

3,666.60 EUR

Düsseldorf

2.8700000 EUR

3,529

10,128.23 EUR

München (Gettex)

2.6821300 EUR

1,001

2,684.81 EUR

Hamburg (Lang & Schwarz)

2.8450000 EUR

2,000

5,690.00 EUR

München

2.6864050 EUR

10,180

27,347.60 EUR

Düsseldorf (Quotrix)

2.7831170 EUR

12,350

34,371.50 EUR

Tradegate Exchange

2.7500000 EUR

10,000

27,500.00 EUR

Xetra

2.7626176 EUR

40,320

111,388.74 EUR

Total



Tobias M. Weitzel

Price

Volume

Volume (SEK)

Trading venue

29.2416398 SEK

59,969

1,753,591.90 SEK

Stockholm, Nasdaq First North

29.2416398 SEK

59,969

1,753,591.90 SEK

Total



Price

Volume

Volume (EUR)

Trading venue

2.7823787 EUR

25,270

70,310.71 EUR

Xetra

2.7823787 EUR

25,270

70,310.71 EUR

Total





For further information, please contact:



Remco Westermann



Chairman of the Board and CEO



+49 40 411 885206





Sören Barz



Head of Investor Relations



+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group

www.mgi.group





Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm



Phone: +46707472741



Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edictor, IR contact Frankfurt



Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51



Mail: mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest plc





Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Important information



This release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in MGI in any jurisdiction, neither from MGI nor from someone else.



This release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Unites States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under applicable EU law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements



This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company"s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company"s and the group"s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

Information to distributors



Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in MGI have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in MGI may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in MGI offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in MGI is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Directed Share Issue.



For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in MGI.



Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in MGI and determining appropriate distribution channels.