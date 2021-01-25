





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















25.01.2021 / 15:32









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Christoph F.

Last name(s):

Buchbender



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ALBIS Leasing AG





b) LEI

391200M6IPHYFEVUUC36



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006569403





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.94 EUR





8820.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.94 EUR





8820.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



