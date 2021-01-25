DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract





SPORTTOTAL AG: contract for project in Bahrain





25-Jan-2021 / 16:54 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract for project in Bahrain





- Technical supplier of special electronics for the Sakhir Congress Centre (Bahrain)



- Order volume in the mid-single-digit million euro range



- Work due to commence in 2021; completion scheduled for 2022

Köln, 25 January 2021. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a contract with Manama-based KARTEC Services SPC in Bahrain to collaborate in equipping the new Trade and Congress Centre in Sakhir, Bahrain.

Under the contract, SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for various electronic systems to be installed over the course of 2021. Completion and handover have been scheduled for 2022. The project volume for this contract lies in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Further contracts are expected to be awarded.



Contact:



SPORTTOTAL AG



Am Coloneum 2



50829 Cologne

www.sporttotal.com



phone: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 0



fax: +49 (0) 221_7 88 77_ 199

info@sporttotal.com



Investor Relations



BSK Becker+Schreiner Kommunikation GmbH



Tobias M. Weitzel



phone: +49 (0) 177_7 21 57 60

weitzel@kommunikation-bsk.de