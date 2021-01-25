DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG: contract for project in Bahrain
2021. január 25., hétfő, 16:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
SPORTTOTAL AG: Contract for project in Bahrain
Köln, 25 January 2021. SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, has signed a contract with Manama-based KARTEC Services SPC in Bahrain to collaborate in equipping the new Trade and Congress Centre in Sakhir, Bahrain.
Under the contract, SPORTTOTAL VENUES GmbH will be responsible for various electronic systems to be installed over the course of 2021. Completion and handover have been scheduled for 2022. The project volume for this contract lies in the mid-single-digit million euro range. Further contracts are expected to be awarded.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SPORTTOTAL AG
|Am Coloneum 2
|50829 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 7 88 77 199
|E-mail:
|info@sporttotal.com
|Internet:
|www.sporttotal.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EMG56
|WKN:
|A1EMG5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1163078
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1163078 25-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
